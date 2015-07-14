SOWELA to hold commencement ceremony Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will hold its spring commencement ceremony on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Charles Civic Center.

More than 450 students are set to receive degrees, diplomas, certificates, or other recognition.

The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors by the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, the singing of the national anthem by Carolyn Hasty and an invocation by Dr. Henry Mancuso.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne will serve as the commencement speaker, with former state senator Willie Mount delivering the welcome speech.

For information, contact SOWELA at 337-421-6901 or email

zoe.puryear@sowela.edu

.

