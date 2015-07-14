755 graduates receive diplomas at McNeese Spring Commencement ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University held its spring commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Burton Coliseum. The spring class of 2015 consists of 755 degree candidates, including students from 37 parishes, 23 states and 17 countries.
According to university officials, 792 degrees will be awarded at the ceremony, including 40 associate degrees, 621 bachelor's degrees, 122 master's degrees and nine education specialist degrees.
Dr. Jeanne Daboval, provost and vice president for Academic and Student Affairs at McNeese, served as master of ceremonies, recognize retiring faculty and confer degrees on candidates. McNeese President Dr. Philip C. Williams welcomed the spring class of 2015 and introduce the Golden Scholars from the Class of 1965.
The McNeese Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Jay Jacobs, performed the processional, the national anthem, the alma mater and the recessional.
The university also awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Oliver G. “Rick” Richard III of Lake Charles.
Send your graduation photos to
or
.
Demographics of degree candidates:
Parishes:
Acadia: 24
Allen: 23
Ascension: 2
Beauregard: 38
Bossier: 1
Caddo: 7
Calcasieu: 320
Cameron: 18
East Baton Rouge: 6
Evangeline: 23
Franklin: 1
Iberia: 12
Iberville: 3
Jefferson: 4
Jefferson Davis: 44
Lafayette: 14
Lafourche: 2
Livingston: 2
Natchitoches: 2
Orleans: 2
Ouachita: 1
Pointe Coupee: 2
Rapides: 6
Richland: 1
Sabine: 3
St. John: 1
St. Landry: 16
St. Martin: 5
St. Mary: 4
St. Tammany: 1
Tangipahoa: 1
Terrebonne: 2
Vermilion: 20
Vernon: 11
West Baton Rouge: 2
West Carroll: 1
West Feliciana: 2
States or Territories:
Alabama: 1
Arizona: 2
California: 6
Colorado: 1
Connecticut: 1
Florida: 4
Georgia: 4
Illinois: 2
Indiana: 1
Iowa: 1
Maryland: 1
Michigan: 1
Minnesota: 1
Mississippi: 2
Missouri: 1
New Mexico: 1
New York: 3
North Carolina: 2
Ohio: 1
Oklahoma: 1
Tennessee: 1
Texas: 48
Wyoming: 1
Countries:
Bangladesh: 1
Bolivia: 1
Cameroon: 1
Canada: 3
China: 8
Colombia: 2
Greece: 1
Hong Kong: 1
India: 5
Indonesia: 2
Nepal: 13
Puerto Rico: 1
Republic of Korea: 1
Sweden: 1
Taiwan: 1
Turkey: 1
United Kingdom: 2
Vietnam: 7
Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.