Calcasieu Parish School Board adopts K-5 Math Expressions

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board on Thursday voted to use Math Expressions with Eureka Math as a supplement in the parish's elementary schools.
During the heated meeting, the elementary math textbook committee suggested staying with only Eureka Math, but the board disagreed.
The board voted 11-4 to switch to Math Expressions as the main textbooks and resources for the 2015-2016 school year.
The school district will now have to purchase the materials for the new math curriculum costing the parish $2.1 million.
The elementary math textbook group was one of the 10 committees to speak during Thursday night's meeting.
The committees, made up of parents and educators, gave recommendations to the board on which textbooks should be used.
