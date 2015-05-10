McNeese to host Spring Preview Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The following is a news release from McNeese State University:
The McNeese State University Admissions and Recruiting Office will sponsor a free Spring Preview/Cowboy Q&A Day for high school, transfer and graduate students, parents and guests from 9:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Quad.
Campus tours will be offered, and McNeese personnel will be on hand to answer any questions about academic programs, admissions, financial aid and scholarships and testing.
The McNeese Bookstore will also be open from 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information, contact Lupe Trevino in the admissions and recruiting office at 337-562-4183 or visit www.mcneese.edu/admissions and click on "Preview Day."
Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.