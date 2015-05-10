SAGE lecture to cover history of Bourbon St.

SAGE lecture to cover history of Bourbon St.
March 11, 2015 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 5:45 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The SAGE Lecture Series continues March 23 at McNeese State University with a lecture on the history of Bourbon St.

Richard Campanella, an author and geographer with the Tulane School of Architecture, will present the lecture from 3-4 p.m. in the La Jeunesse Room in the Old Ranch on the McNeese campus.

Campanella is a monthly columnist at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Preservation in Print and Louisiana Cultural Vistas. He is a two-time winner of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities' "Book of the Year" Award.

For more information, call 337-475-5616 or visit

http://www.mcneese.edu/leisure/event/sage_series_spring_2015

.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.