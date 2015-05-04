Giant fleur-de-lis sculpture installed at UL Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - It was a sight to behold Wednesday morning near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus: a 14-foot-long, 3,000-pound, stainless steel fleur-de-lis sculpture was hauled in on a trailer and installed in the quad.
The structure will be the centerpiece of a water fountain in the plaza being constructed as part of renovations to the quadrangle.
More than 100 students collaborated in designing the piece, which Tom Sammons, the director of the university's School of Architecture and Design, describes as "a symbol" and "an icon of the university."
The fleur-de-lis was constructed by Begnaud Manufacturing in Scott, before being delivered then installed using a 40-ton crane.
Once finished, the fountain that the sculpture sits on will be equipped with LED lights. Other planned renovations in the quad include new walkways and the addition of crepe myrtles and magnolias.
"The Quad is the University's living room, a public space surrounded by its first buildings. When people come to see the campus and these beautiful red buildings trimmed in white, they will also see a beautiful Quad," Sammons said.
Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.