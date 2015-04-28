SOWELA students share recipe for catfish oscar

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Chef Roy Angelle and Jessie McPherson and Derric Prater, students at SOWELA Community Technical College, share their recipe for catfish oscar.
Ingredients (sauce and sides):
Asparagus, steamed
6 ounces of lump crab meat
Hollandaise sauce
4 egg yolks
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)
Pinch of cayenne
Pinch of salt
Preparation:
Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume.
Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler) -- the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly.
Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot, or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter into the pan and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume.
Remove the mixture from heat and whisk in the cayenne and the salt. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict.
If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.
Ingredients (fish):
3/4 cup of fish fry mix
2 tablespoons paprika
1 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds catfish
Vegetable cooking spray
Preparation:
Stir together 3/4 cup fish fry mix, 2 tablespoons paprika, 1 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large shallow dish.
Dredge 2 pounds catfish nuggets in cornmeal mixture; then, coat it lightly with vegetable cooking spray.
Cook catfish nuggets, in batches, in a hot, nonstick skillet over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until golden, gently turning to brown each side.
Serving:
Place fish on plate, then sauté Asparagus and sauté lump crabmeat on top of fish. Finish by putting hollandaise on top.