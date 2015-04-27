McNeese to participate in National Engineers Week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will participate in National Engineers Week, with on-campus activities planned for March 2-3.
The College of Engineering will host an open house for the community from 6-8 p.m. on Monday in Drew Hall and the Engineering Technology Lab Building.
On Tuesday, more than 500 high school and college students are set to attend an open house from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Both events include tours of departmental and campus facilities and project demonstrations by McNeese students in the areas of civil, chemical, electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as students in computer science," said Renee Leleux with the McNeese Office of Public Information.
"During these tours, the visiting students can talk with McNeese faculty and students as well as participate in various contests of skills and aptitude for which prizes will be awarded," said Dr. Nikos Kiritsis, Dean of the College of Engineering.
Students will also take part in the Carbon Dioxide-Powered "Dragster" Race, in which teams of three will build self-propelled model cars that will race along a 30-foot track. Prizes will be awarded based on speed and design.
