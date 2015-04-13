Calcasieu school board sends teacher pay raise to ballot

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has approved a motion to add a half-cent sales tax for teacher pay raises to the May ballot.
Calcasieu is the fifth largest school district in the state but is in 40th place for average teacher pay. If the proposition passes, it will bump Calcasieu up to the top 15.
"(The proposition) includes an estimated $4,000 teacher raise (and) a ten percent raise to other salary schedules," said Karl Bruchhaus, school board superintendent.
There is also a teacher shortage in the area, including more than 150 vacant positions.
"We're competing with the expansions, the plants. We're competing with other parishes. We're competing with Texas for our teachers," said Terri Johnson, president of the Calcasieu Federation of Teachers.
"What if all 5,000 of those extra children come within the next 5-7 years (during) the expansion... that's 250 more teachers needed," added Johnson.
Bruchhaus said fewer people are pursuing degrees in education as well.
“We need to provide some incentive to people to go into education and to take on that task of educating our youth,” Bruchhaus said.