McNeese to host Honor Band Weekend

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:
The McNeese State University Regional High School Honor Band Weekend will be hosted Feb. 27-28 by the McNeese Bands program.
High school band directors from 27 high schools across Louisiana and Texas nominated over 200 of their best student-musicians, from which two concert bands were selected, according to Dr. Jay N. Jacobs, conductor of university bands at McNeese.
Dr. Kenneth Ozzello, director of bands at the University of Alabama, and Dr. James Tully, director of bands at Coastal Carolina University, will serve as the honor band clinicians/conductors.
Students will participate in full-band rehearsals and master classes with McNeeese faculty and attend the McNeese Wind Symphony concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, in the Tritico Theatre of the Shearman Fine Arts Center.
The wind symphony concert - held in conjunction with the honor band weekend - is open free to the public. Titled “Sujetalibros (Bookends),” this concert will feature two very popular Spanish-flavored works for wind ensemble: “El Camino Real” by Alfred Reed and “Danzon No. 2” by Arturo Marquez. Between the two “bookends,” a varied and emotional 21st century work, “Music from the Redneck Songbook II” by Scott McAllister, will take the audience on a journey through the composer's childhood.
The honor bands will present their concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, in the Tritico Theatre.
Louisiana high schools represented include: Basile; Denham Springs; DeQuincy; Destrehan; Ellender Memorial in Houma; Iowa; Jennings; LaGrange in Lake Charles; Lake Arthur; Leesville; Merryville; Pickering; Pineville; Rayne; Sam Houston in Moss Bluff; South Beauregard in Longville; South Lafourche in Cut Off; South Terrebonne in Bourg; Sulphur; Tioga; Vidalia; and Westlake.
Texas high schools represented include: Hull-Daisetta; Little Cypress-Mauriceville in Orange; Livingston; Pasadena Memorial; and Warren.
