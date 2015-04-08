McNeese to host Honor Band Weekend

The wind symphony concert - held in conjunction with the honor band weekend - is open free to the public. Titled “Sujetalibros (Bookends),” this concert will feature two very popular Spanish-flavored works for wind ensemble: “El Camino Real” by Alfred Reed and “Danzon No. 2” by Arturo Marquez. Between the two “bookends,” a varied and emotional 21st century work, “Music from the Redneck Songbook II” by Scott McAllister, will take the audience on a journey through the composer's childhood.