Artificial heart lab started on UL Lafayette campus

LAFAYETTE (KPLC) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's College of Engineering now has an on-campus artificial heart laboratory.
Dr. Charles Taylor, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, taught a pilot course last year on the principles of creating artificial organs. He borrowed design principles and manufacturing processes used in the aeronautics and automotive industries.
Taylor is developing tools to help test current medical devices and to design and test the next generation of medical devices, especially prosthetic heart valves and ventricular assist devices. The lab is equipped with computers to create computational models. Taylor hopes to soon add the capability for students to build and test systems.
"The medical impact keeps me involved. I talk with design groups that are developing the devices and to clinicians who are implanting these devices. I also hear from patients who have these devices who say, ‘Look, there's got to be something better than this,'" he said.
"That element — knowing that I'm making an impact — is important to me. I'm not going to be on the cover of
Time
magazine as the newest heart pump designer, but I'm helping to provide a support architecture to move this research forward."
