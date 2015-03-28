McNeese to host piano recital on Feb. 10

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:
Pianist Agnes Wan will perform in a free piano recital at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the Tritico Theatre of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex as part of the 2015 Spring Faculty/Guest Artist Series hosted by the McNeese State University Department of Performing Arts.
The program includes: "Gavotte With Variations in A minor" by Jean Philippe Rameau; "Fantasia in C minor, BWV 906" by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Nocturnes, Op. 62" by Frederic Chopin; "Dumka, Op. 59" by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky; and "Fantasie in C, 'Wanderer,' D. 760" by Franz Schubert.
A Hong Kong native, Wan is an active recitalist, performing in many concert series, with numerous orchestras and on live radio broadcasts throughout the country.
She has been an award winner at various events including the Los Angeles Liszt International Piano Competition, Artists International Debut Auditions and the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition and Wan was recently selected through a worldwide audition to give a solo recital on the "Pianists of the World" series at the prestigious St. Martin-in-the-Fields Church in London, United Kingdom, in September 2015.
As a clinician, Wan has served on panels for many youth piano competitions, such as the U.S. Open Music Competition in California.
Wan, an assistant professor of music at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, N.C., received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance and pedagogy from the University of Iowa, an artist diploma from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and both her master's degree in music therapy and her bachelor's degree in piano performance from Loyola University in New Orleans.
For more information, contact the department of performing arts at 475-5028. Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.