Late registration begins at McNeese

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:
Students registering late for McNeese State University's spring 2015 semester can register online or with their faculty adviser Jan. 16-21.
Students must be admitted to the university prior to registration and should see an adviser to get their alternate PIN, if required, before registering or dropping by the help desk.
To register, students can go online to mcneese.edu and click on the "Current Students" tab and then select Banner Self-Service under Registration to begin the process.
Students who late register must pay fees by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, or all courses will be dropped. Students can go online at mcneese.edu/payment to see the Payment Policy on credit card payments and online payment changes.
There is a $75 late registration fee. First-time freshmen and students who sign up for three hours or less will not be charged. For more information on fee payment, contact the McNeese Accounting Office at 337- 475-5107.
For more information on late fall registration, contact the McNeese Registrar’s Office at 337-475-5356.