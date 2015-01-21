Chef Bienvenu to present SAGE lecture at McNeese

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:
The SAGE lecture series at McNeese State University will present a lecture by chef Marcelle Bienvenu titled "The Seven Nations' Contributions to Creole/Cajun Cuisine" from 3-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, at the Business Conference Center on campus.
Bienvenu will discuss the contributions of various ethnic groups that helped form what came to be known as Cajun and Creole cuisine. She will also delve into the historical context and evolution of Cajun and Creole food from the 1700s to the present time.
A native of St. Martinville, Bienvenu graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and was hired as a feature writer for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans. She left there to work as a researcher and consultant for Time-Life Books, contributing to the "Foods of the World: American Cooking, Creole and Acadian" and "The American Wilderness: The Bayous."
Her culinary career has included working at such notable New Orleans restaurants as Commander's Palace and K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen and at Brennan's of Houston and she had her own restaurant, Chez Marcelle, near Lafayette, for several years.
In addition, she has published several books, including "Who's Your Mama, Are You Catholic and Can You Make a Roux?" and has had the opportunity to co-author several cookbooks with other chefs, including Emeril Lagasse.
Bienvenu has been featured in numerous local, regional and national publications such as The New York Times, Food and Wine, Saveur and Southern Living. Since 1984, she has written a weekly food column "Cooking Creole" for The Times-Picayune and also contributes regularly to Louisiana Cookin' and Louisiana Life magazines.
She is also an instructor in the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University.
For more information or to register, call 337-475-5616 or visit www.mcneese.edu/leisure.