Award-winning author visits UL Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Luis Alberto Urrea, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, discussed his book "The Devil's Highway" at Oliver Hall Auditorium at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette last week.
"The Devil's Highway" received the Lannan Literary Award and the Pacific Rim Kiriyama Prize. It tells the story of 14 coffee farmers in Mexico who died in the Arizona desert at the hands of a human smuggler.
Urrea served as the writer-in-residence at UL Lafayette in 1996. He is the author of 13 books, including novels, nonfiction works, poetry and a collection of short stories.
Urrea made an additional appearance in Lafayette at a dinner for the Petroleum Club. At the dinner, he talked about the relationship between his writing and his identity, being the son of a Mexican father and an American mother.
Originally, Urrea had declined a request by publishing house Little, Brown and Co. to write "The Devil's Highway."
However, an editor there asked him, "If not you, then who will write it?".
Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.