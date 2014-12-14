SWLA Charter Academy features see-through classrooms

When walking through the halls of Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy, it's clear what students are learning that day.
See-through classrooms are located within pods, and there's one pod for every grade at the school.
“It is the newest architect concept in school construction, and it's the only one in this parish and probably the only one in the state with this concept,” said President of Board of Trustees of Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation, Gene Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux said the pods provide a central location each grade for individual tutoring and small group work.
"For those students who are in an advanced basis, then they're working on matters that are beyond their class and for those students behind, they're working to catch up to regular classmates," said Thibodeaux.
