UL Lafayette announces record number of students enrolled

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced a record number of students are enrolled this semester. With 18,796 students, this is the highest total enrollment in the university's history.
According to school officials, this marks a three percent increase compared to the Fall 2013 semester. Dr. DeWayne Bowie, vice president for Enrollment Management at UL Lafayette, said the increase comes despite higher admissions standards that were implemented two years ago.
“The Fall 2014 numbers are an indication that the University's enrollment is healthy, and that we are committed to admitting well-prepared students and providing the environment and opportunities they need to be successful,” Bowie said.
Categories that experienced significantly higher enrollment included out-of-state students and first-time freshmen. There are 1,442 out-of-state students enrolled at the university this semester, a 20 percent increase over the 1,198 enrolled for Fall 2013. Similarly, there are 2,922 first-time freshmen enrolled at the university this semester, a 9 percent increase over the 2,670 enrolled in Fall 2013.
Andy Benoit, director of undergraduate admissions and recruitment, credits increased visits to high schools in Louisiana and in other states, as well as recruitment efforts through social media, for helping attract students.
“The Fall 2014 class of students represents a very diversified group. Not only is it the largest overall enrollment in the University's history, but it represents one of the largest freshman classes that we have seen at the University,” said Benoit.
