SOWELA reports record enrollment for Fall 2014

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College reported the highest enrollment in the school's history for the Fall 2014 semester.
About 3,500 students are enrolled this semester, including 548 dual enrollment high school students. Officials say this marks a 33 percent increase since Fall 2010.
“SOWELA is enjoying record enrollment, largely because students see the college as a prerequisite for the good-paying careers that are being provided by the massive industrial expansions,” said Dr. Neil Aspinwall, SOWELA Chancellor, in a news release.
“SOWELA is in the right place at the right time ... SOWELA is in the unique position of providing job skills and specialized training that meets industry's needs while providing general studies education at an affordable price for students wanting to continue their education at a four-year school,” said Aspinwall.
Over $38 million in revitalization efforts are under way at SOWELA campuses to accommodate its population growth. Projects include a new Nursing and Allied Health Building, a Regional Training Center and a Student Services building at the Lake Charles campus, as well as a new facility and campus in Jennings. Construction is expected to begin in 2015.
For more information, visit
.
Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.