Lake Charles College Prep opens its doors

Charter schools in Calcasieu Parish began classes Wednesday, including Lake Charles College Prep. Administrators say it's the first new public high school in over 40 years for the parish.
More than 100 freshmen were at the "grand opening" for the high school academy, which is being housed at the former Southwest Louisiana Academy for two years, while officials make plans for a new building.
In the meantime, the SWLA Charter Academy has moved to its new location on McNeese St.
Even at their temporary location, students of Lake Charles College Prep say they're ready for the first day.
"Well, it's really exciting, because there's a lot of new people. I'm going to be (part of) the first class to ever graduate from this school, and it's such and exciting feeling," said ninth-grader Cheyenne Fontenot.
The first graduating class for the school will be in August 2018.
