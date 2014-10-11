Late registration set for Aug. 22-26 at McNeese

Late registration for the fall 2014 semester at McNeese State University will be held August 22-26.
Students may register online or in person. A "help desk" will be set up in the Academic Computing Center in Kirkman Hall from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday during that time. Representatives from the financial aid and the registrar's office will be present.
Students will be required to see their academic advisers to acquire their alternate PIN prior to registration. They must also already be accepted into the university.
To register online, visit
and click on the Current Students tab. Then, click on Banner Self-Service and follow the on-screen instructions.
A late registration fee of $75 is due by 4:30 p.m. on August 27. If the fee is not paid before this time, all courses will be dropped for non-paying students. The fee does not apply to first-time freshmen or students taking three hours or less.
For more information regarding fee payment, click
or call the McNeese Accounting Office at 337-475-5107.
For help registering, contact the McNeese Registrar's Office at 337-475-5356.
