McNeese to host Teaching and Learning Conference

McNeese State University will host a Teaching and Learning Conference for Pre-K to twelfth grade educators on July 31-August 1.
The event will feature breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, workshops and more. Activities will be held at various buildings across the campus, and topics discussed will include literacy, technology, Common Core and current issues in education. For a full lineup, click
Larry Bell and Candice McQueen will serve as the keynote speakers. The
at McNeese is hosting the event.
To register for the conference, click
For more information, visit
