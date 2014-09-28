Northwestern to become tobacco-free campus

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KPLC) - Beginning August 1, Northwestern State University will be a tobacco-free campus.
The new policy prohibits smoking inside or within 25 feet of all university buildings, including those on branch campuses or on properties leased by the university. The policy extends to all campus housing, athletic facilities and vehicles, even if they are parked.
Northwestern faculty, staff, students, personnel, visitors, contractors and vendors will be expected to comply with the policy.
"This policy is designed to create a healthier environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors on Northwestern State's campus," said Vice President for University Affairs Marcus Jones. "The policy had been well-received, and we believe it will have a positive impact on the university community for years to come."
The policy has been advertised through orientation sessions, safety meetings and newsletters. Those who violate it are subject to a fine.
Under a 2013 law by the Louisiana State Legislature, all public post-secondary educational institutions in the state are required to be smoke-free and have the option to be tobacco-free.
Tobacco products include cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, hookah products, oral tobacco and e-cigarettes.
Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.