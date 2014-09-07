2014-2015 calendars for public schools

July 9, 2014 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 10:20 AM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Here's a look at the 2014-2015 calendars for public schools in Southwest Louisiana:

For Calcasieu Parish public schools, students will report back to school on August 13. Here's a link to the school calendar:

http://www.cpsb.org/Page/2

For Cameron Parish public schools, students will report back on August 7. Here's a link to the school calendars:

http://www.cameron.k12.la.us/calendars/

For Beauregard Parish public schools, students will report back on on August 6 for 4-day schools and August 12 for 5-day schools. Here's a link to the school calendar for 4-day schools:

http://bit.ly/1rrvEn5.

Here's a link to the school calendar for 5-day schools:

http://bit.ly/1k5Oivv

For Allen Parish public schools, students will report back on August 8. Here's a link to the school calendar:

http://www.allen.k12.la.us/images/apsb2013-2015.pdf

. (After clicking the link, scroll down to view the 2014-2015 calendar).

For Jeff Davis Parish public schools, students will report back on August 8. Here's a link to the school calendar:

http://www.jeffersondavis.org/14-15%20calendar.pdf

For Vernon Parish public schools, students will report back on August 12. Here's a link to the school calendar:

http://vernonparish.schooldesk.net/Calendar/tabid/27560/Default.aspx

