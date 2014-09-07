SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Here's a look at the 2014-2015 calendars for public schools in Southwest Louisiana:
For Calcasieu Parish public schools, students will report back to school on August 13. Here's a link to the school calendar:
.
For Cameron Parish public schools, students will report back on August 7. Here's a link to the school calendars:
.
For Beauregard Parish public schools, students will report back on on August 6 for 4-day schools and August 12 for 5-day schools. Here's a link to the school calendar for 4-day schools:
Here's a link to the school calendar for 5-day schools:
.
For Allen Parish public schools, students will report back on August 8. Here's a link to the school calendar:
. (After clicking the link, scroll down to view the 2014-2015 calendar).
For Jeff Davis Parish public schools, students will report back on August 8. Here's a link to the school calendar:
.
For Vernon Parish public schools, students will report back on August 12. Here's a link to the school calendar:
.
