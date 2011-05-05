Teacher of the Year finalists include three from SWLA

BATON ROUGE, La - Twenty-four teachers from across Louisiana are one step closer to the title 2012 Teacher of the Year. Today, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released the names of the regional finalists for the coveted award. The teachers will be honored during the 5th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration on July 22 in Baton Rouge. During the event, the state's overall Teacher of the Year winner, as well as the Teacher of the Year at each level - elementary, middle and high school - will be revealed.