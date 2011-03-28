SWLA schools listed on High-Performing, High-Poverty list

• A baseline School Performance Score (SPS) of 100 or higher for two consecutive years, based on the state's accountability system. School Performance Scores are determined based on student scores on state assessments, attendance, non-dropout rates and graduation rates, depending on the grade configuration of each school. A School in Decline is not eligible for the designation, even if its SPS remains above 100. The School in Decline label is assigned to schools with an SPS below 110 that drop by 2.5 points or more in one academic year.