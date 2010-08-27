Hebert named President Emeritus of McNeese

According to Board Rules, only the System President can recommend to the Board the awarding of President Emeritus. The title is to honor, in retirement, individuals who have made distinguished professional contributions and have served significant portions of their careers at the institution. Specifically, to be considered an individual must have a minimum of ten consecutive years of full-time employment with the university immediately prior to retirement at the institution; clear evidence of outstanding teaching, scholarly activity, and/or administrative services; recognized record of meritorious professional achievement, growth, and development; and clear evidence of university service beyond the normal or ordinary expectations.