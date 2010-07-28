Savoy selected Vice President of State Superintendent’s Organization

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School System:
Calcasieu Parish Superintendent of Schools Wayne Savoy has been selected as Vice President of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
LASS has 69 members that help build coalitions with policy makers across the state on educational issues. The organization was born following determinations by school superintendents that they could best be represented by joining together on common educational issues and not be dependent upon others being their voice. By accepting the call, superintendents have placed themselves in unique positions to shape the educational course for generations to come.