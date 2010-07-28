Goode Selected Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year

Goode has been an educator for 34 years and has served as principal of Maplewood Middle School since 2003. Borrowing the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, she believes that "the secret of education lies in respecting the pupil." Education must be personalized: We know that every individual student has the capacity to grow, develop, and learn; we must discover the elements of an individual's learning styles and interests through building relationships; and we must design interactive lessons focused on the individual's needs in order to put together the puzzle pieces that show us the personalized picture of helping our pupils achieve their goals.