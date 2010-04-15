UMC Foundation Holds Annual Fundraiser

The following is a press release from the Louisiana State University:
The University Medical Center Foundation will hold its annual Jazz Brunch fundraiser at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, 111 Heymann Blvd., in Lafayette, on Sunday, April 18, 2010, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The Foundation will announce at the brunch the recipients of the awards for UMC Physician and Nurse of the Year.
Among the many silent auction items will be a football signed by the members of the New Orleans Saints, Super Bowl winners and 2010 World Champions.
"The work of the Foundation is of critical importance to the mission of UMC," said Larry Dorsey, UMC Hospital Administrator. "The Foundation's efforts ensure that our patients' needs are met and that UMC maintains its ability to deliver quality healthcare."
Money raised at the event will purchase hospital equipment. In the past, the Foundation has funded the purchase of wheelchairs, stretchers, blood pressure machines, educational materials for nursing classes and the oncology unit, waiting-room furniture, mannequins for nursing education, electric patient lift and thermometers.
Smoothe Like That, with singer Patsy Bienvenu, will provide entertainment at the brunch.
Admission for the event is $50 per person. Tickets are available at the UMC Administration Office or by calling 337.261.6001.
The University Medical Center Foundation is a non-profit corporation that encourages philanthropic support for the charitable, educational and scientific needs of UMC. The Foundation also encourages and promotes donations for the charitable, educational and scientific efforts of UMC.
The LSU Health System - Health Care Services Division is one of the largest public health care delivery systems in the country. It has over 35,000 inpatient admissions, nearly 196,000 inpatient days, 515,500 outpatient clinic visits, 894,000 outpatient encounters, and nearly 244,000 emergency department visits. Each year nearly 500 residents and fellows from the LSU and Tulane Schools of Medicine and Ochsner Health System and 2,200 nurses and allied health students from many colleges and universities are trained in LSU facilities.
LSU is the largest single provider of uncompensated inpatient care in Louisiana. LSU HCSD hospitals have an economic impact of over $1.4 billion in asset business activity, $568 million in personal earnings, and generate over 12,000 jobs.