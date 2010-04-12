McNeese announces new library director

Debbie Delafoisse Johnson-Houston has been named as the new director of Frazar Memorial Library at McNeese State University, according to Dr. Jeanne Daboval, provost and vice president of academic affairs. She replaces Nancy Khoury, who retired last fall. “We are pleased to have someone with Johnson-Houston’s experience and training as our new library director,” said Daboval. A native of Kinder, Johnson-Houston received her Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communications from McNeese and her Master of Arts in library and information science from the University of South Florida. She began her career at McNeese as reference librarian in 2006 and then became head of serials in 2007. She is also an assistant professor of library science at McNeese. Prior to coming to McNeese, she was chief executive officer of the United States Division of Firefly Books, Ltd., in Pittsburgh, Penn. She also was assistant director of outreach services at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, library branch manager of Broward County Library in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and head of the interlibrary loan department of the Allen Parish Library. Johnson-Houston serves on several university committees, including the Alternative and Electronic Learning Advisory Group, Southern Association of Student Employment Administrators, E-Learning Task Force, Freshman Foundations initiative, Write to Excellence initiative and Black History Month Planning Committee, as well as numerous library committees. She has been active professionally during her career and is a member of several state and national organizations such as the American Library Association, the Association of Colleges and Research, the Louisiana Library Association and the National Association of Serials Interest Group. The library director reports to the office of academic affairs and oversees all operations of the library. Frazar Memorial Library has over 687,000 bound volumes of books, periodicals and government documents, microforms, unbound items, archival materials and electronic books. “As a 1979 graduate of McNeese State University, I am excited about this opportunity to serve my alma mater and pleased to accept the responsibilities as the new director of Frazar Memorial Library,” said Johnson-Houston.