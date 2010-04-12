McNeese Writing Project Offers Summer Institute

The National Writing Project is the most significant coordinated effort to improve writing in America, according to Dr. Delma McLeod Porter, Write to Excellence Center director and one of the directors for the Writers du Lac project.

She said NWP sites, located on more than 200 university and college campuses, serve over 135,000 participants annually. McNeese is among six universities throughout the state participating in this national partnership.

"The McNeese Writing Project is a university-school partnership that is dedicated to

improving the teaching of writing at all levels in the Lake area and to improving professional development programs for teachers," said Porter.

She said the McNeese Writing Project is now accepting applications for its Writers du Lac 2010 Invitational Summer Institute that will be held from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-through Fridays, June 7-30, for all teachers from all levels and disciplines.

Friday, April 16, is the deadline to apply for this summer institute.

"The summer institute brings together teachers from across grade levels and disciplines to examine successful classroom practices in teaching writing and using writing to help students learn," said Porter.

Institute participants receive supplies and a tuition waiver for up to six hours of graduate credit. After completion, participants are also eligible to receive continuing education hours.

For more information, interested teachers can call (337) 562-4222 or go online at writersdulac@mcneese.edu.

Persons requesting accommodations in accordance with the ADA should contact the Office of the ADA Coordinator at least 72 hours before the event. Additional information is available from: the Office of the ADA Coordinator, Smith Hall, Room 127; Voice: (337) 475-5428; Fax: (337) 475-5960; TDD/TTY, Hearing Impaired: (337) 562-4227; or adacoordinator@mcneese.edu.