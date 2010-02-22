Savoy Receives State Excellence in Education Award

Innovative, research-based programming assures that each student is provided with an education that truly prepares them for the 21st Century workforce and includes aligned district, School Board, school and student goals; graduation coaches; a New Teacher Academy; English as a Second Language; Scantron short term assessment of student progress; and Carnegie unit credit recovery. The Lake Charles-Boston Academy of Learning provides equity of access for both middle and high students in the areas of Career and Technical, The Arts, Advanced Studies and Distance Learning. Students from across the district are provided transportation to the Academy. Advanced placement classes are now offered in every high school in Calcasieu to also insure equity of access for all students who qualify. The number of students participating in AP courses has grown from 365 in 2006 to 1,158 in 2009.