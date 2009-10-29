Elementary schools receive periodic charts

LAKE CHARLES, LA - On October 22, the Lake Area Industry Alliance held Chem Expo in preparation for National Chemistry Week, which begins October 26. The theme of National Chemistry Week is "Chemistry - It's Elemental." The year 2009 marks the 140th anniversary of Mendeleev's Periodic Table of the Elements, and is a wonderful opportunity to investigate and appreciate the discovery and use of the elements in every aspect of our lives. That is precisely why LAIA member companies will be distributing 1,500 Periodic Table of the Elements to Calcasieu Parish fifth grade classes in celebration of National Chemistry Week.