At the moment, the LSU Tigers (1-0) are listed with the 43rd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

The Tigers play at home against the Nicholls State Colonels on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET. LSU is favored by 20.5 points (the point total is set at 146.5).

LSU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +10000 42nd Bet $100 to win $10000

LSU Team Stats

LSU has a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 46.0 points per game. It is putting up 106.0 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and is giving up 60.0 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball.

LSU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 LSU has one win against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best LSU Players

Will Baker leads the Tigers scoring 29.0 points per game.

LSU is led in rebounding by Jalen Reed's 6.0 rebounds per game and assists by Trae Hannibal's 5.0 assists per game.

The Tigers are led by Mwani Wilkinson from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.0 shots from deep per game.

LSU's blocks leader is Reed, who records 2.0 per game. Jordan Wright leads the team by averaging 4.0 steals a contest.

