The Houston Texans at the moment have the 24th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Texans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Texans much lower (24th in the league) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).

The Texans have experienced the 10th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +15000.

With odds of +15000, the Texans have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Houston Betting Insights

Houston is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Two of the Texans' five games have hit the over.

The Texans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Houston has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Texans are putting up 357.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 338.8 yards per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Texans rank 13th in the NFL with 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in points allowed (338.8 points allowed per contest).

Texans Impact Players

C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,461 yards (292.2 per game), completing 61.3%, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Stroud has scored zero TDs and picked up 53 yards.

Nico Collins has 25 catches for 467 yards (93.4 per game) and three TDs in five games.

In the passing game, Nathaniel Dell has scored two times, hauling in 19 balls for 324 yards (64.8 per game).

In five games, Dameon Pierce has run for 247 yards (49.4 per game) and one score.

On defense, Jonathan Greenard has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 19 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in five games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens L 25-9 +1800 2 September 17 Colts L 31-20 +12500 3 September 24 @ Jaguars W 37-17 +2500 4 October 1 Steelers W 30-6 +5000 5 October 8 @ Falcons L 21-19 +6600 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +75000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +2500 11 November 19 Cardinals - +50000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +2500 13 December 3 Broncos - +25000 14 December 10 @ Jets - +10000 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +12500

