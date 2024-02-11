Currently the Baltimore Ravens have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Ravens are eighth-best in the NFL. They are four spots higher than that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Ravens' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1800, the fifth-smallest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Ravens winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Baltimore Betting Insights

Baltimore has beaten the spread three times in five games.

One Ravens game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

The Ravens have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

Baltimore won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Ravens rank 13th in total offense this season (335.0 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 266.4 yards allowed per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 15.0 points per game. They rank 17th on offense (21.8 points per game).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,030 yards (206.0 per game), completing 69.9%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

Jackson also has rushed for 265 yards and four scores.

Mark Andrews has 20 catches for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In five games, Zay Flowers has 29 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and zero scores.

On the ground, Gus Edwards has scored one time and picked up 241 yards (48.2 per game).

Roquan Smith has been providing a big boost on defense, posting 54 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended for the Ravens.

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Texans W 25-9 +15000 2 September 17 @ Bengals W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 Colts L 22-19 +12500 4 October 1 @ Browns W 28-3 +3500 5 October 8 @ Steelers L 17-10 +5000 6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000 7 October 22 Lions - +1400 8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +50000 9 November 5 Seahawks - +4000 10 November 12 Browns - +3500 11 November 16 Bengals - +2500 12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Rams - +10000 15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 16 December 25 @ 49ers - +450 17 December 31 Dolphins - +900 18 January 7 Steelers - +5000

