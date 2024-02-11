The Philadelphia Eagles at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +650.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Eagles Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Eagles are third-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+650), much higher than their computer rankings (12th-best).

The Eagles have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +800 at the start of the season to +650.

The Eagles' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 13.3%.

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 3-1-1 this year.

The Eagles have seen three of its five games hit the over.

The Eagles have won all five of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

Offensively, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by averaging 404.4 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (308.8 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles sport the 13th-ranked defense this season (20.8 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 28.2 points per game.

Eagles Impact Players

In five games, Jalen Hurts has passed for 1,262 yards (252.4 per game), with six TDs and four INTs, and completing 67.3%.

On the ground, Hurts has scored four TDs and accumulated 206 yards.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 35 balls for 541 yards (108.2 per game).

In five games, D'Andre Swift has rushed for 434 yards (86.8 per game) and two scores.

DeVonta Smith has 23 catches for 290 yards (58.0 per game) and two TDs in five games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Eagles' Nicholas Morrow has compiled 21 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots W 25-20 +20000 2 September 14 Vikings W 34-28 +8000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers W 25-11 +6600 4 October 1 Commanders W 34-31 +15000 5 October 8 @ Rams W 23-14 +10000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +10000 7 October 22 Dolphins - +900 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +15000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1200 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +550 12 November 26 Bills - +800 13 December 3 49ers - +450 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1200 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +4000 16 December 25 Giants - +30000 17 December 31 Cardinals - +50000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +30000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.