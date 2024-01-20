Northwestern State vs. New Orleans January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) versus the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Forte: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison
|New Orleans Rank
|New Orleans AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|194th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|69.2
|297th
|302nd
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|81.8
|352nd
|153rd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|333rd
|179th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|73rd
|340th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|7.1
|225th
|327th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.0
|330th
|245th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.1
|211th
