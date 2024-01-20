Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) versus the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Byron Ireland: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Dease: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|135th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|72.2
|254th
|90th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|287th
|18th
|42.0
|Rebounds
|35.7
|221st
|19th
|12.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|303rd
|330th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|81st
|78th
|15.4
|Assists
|9.9
|350th
|261st
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|184th
