LSU vs. Texas A&M January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SEC slate includes the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games
- January 9 at home vs Vanderbilt
- January 17 at home vs Ole Miss
- January 6 at Texas A&M
- January 13 at Auburn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|139th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|76.2
|157th
|126th
|69
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|80th
|215th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|43.1
|10th
|187th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|16.9
|1st
|209th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|295th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|315th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|9.6
|29th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.