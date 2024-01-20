Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Joe Charles: 10.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kobe Julien: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Millender: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Margrave: 9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank
198th 74.1 Points Scored 75.9 162nd
267th 74.6 Points Allowed 71.3 178th
266th 34.5 Rebounds 33.1 321st
327th 7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 179th
221st 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 68th
335th 10.8 Assists 13 221st
34th 9.7 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

