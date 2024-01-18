UL Monroe vs. James Madison January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) facing the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UL Monroe vs. James Madison Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games
- January 13 at home vs Texas State
- January 6 at home vs Georgia Southern
- January 11 at home vs Southern Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jerry Ngopot: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Green III: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UL Monroe vs. James Madison Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|5th
|90.1
|Points Scored
|68.7
|308th
|172nd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|210th
|41st
|40.6
|Rebounds
|39.4
|68th
|83rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|20th
|53rd
|9.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|329th
|31st
|17.1
|Assists
|15.3
|88th
|163rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13
|291st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.