Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) meeting the Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. UAB Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sion James: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UAB Players to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg: 12.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK Eric Gaines: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Javian Davis: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alejandro: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tulane vs. UAB Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG Tulane AVG Tulane Rank 121st 77.3 Points Scored 86.9 8th 282nd 75.6 Points Allowed 77.6 318th 70th 39.1 Rebounds 32.8 325th 26th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 5.0 362nd 322nd 5.8 3pt Made 7.6 169th 239th 12.7 Assists 15.4 75th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 11.1 123rd

