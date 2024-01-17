Pelicans vs. Hornets January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (8-24), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSE
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.2 points, 2.4 assists and 9.9 boards per game.
- Zion Williamson puts up 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 58.4% from the floor (10th in league).
- CJ McCollum averages 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4 boards.
- Herbert Jones puts up 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier is putting up 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller is putting up 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Mark Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 64.9% of his shots from the field.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Hornets
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|110
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.6
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
