Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) playing the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

  • Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Davis: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Jakobi Heady: 15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dhashon Dyson: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank
242nd 72.5 Points Scored 76.2 157th
261st 74.1 Points Allowed 75.0 276th
219th 35.8 Rebounds 33.5 308th
72nd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st
317th 5.8 3pt Made 7.1 228th
304th 11.8 Assists 14.2 137th
352nd 15.0 Turnovers 13.4 305th

