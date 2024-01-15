SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at University Center (LA). The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SE Louisiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Dease: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison
|SE Louisiana Rank
|SE Louisiana AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|316th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|76.9
|142nd
|211th
|72.2
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|95th
|270th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|42
|21st
|131st
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|17th
|235th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.5
|329th
|142nd
|14.1
|Assists
|15.4
|81st
|282nd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.5
|250th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.