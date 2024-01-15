Monday's Southland slate includes the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) facing the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

New Orleans vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Byron Ireland: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 251st 72.2 Points Scored 74.4 196th 286th 75.7 Points Allowed 76.6 301st 227th 35.7 Rebounds 37.2 151st 305th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 82nd 8.6 3pt Made 5.2 338th 347th 9.9 Assists 11.2 326th 186th 11.8 Turnovers 12.4 239th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.