The Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) face a fellow Southland squad, the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at The Legacy Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Lamar Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

  • Shahada Wells: 19.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Shumate: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Antavion Collum: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javohn Garcia: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

  • Terry Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

McNeese vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank
54th 80.8 Points Scored 82.5 39th
6th 59.2 Points Allowed 78 323rd
101st 38.5 Rebounds 40.5 44th
102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 11.5 36th
179th 7.5 3pt Made 8.7 76th
137th 14.2 Assists 17.2 31st
1st 8.1 Turnovers 13.4 305th

