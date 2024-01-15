Monday's SWAC slate includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) against the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Rattlers+.

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Grambling Players to Watch

  • Kintavious Dozier: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jonathan Aku: 4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mikale Stevenson: 5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

  • Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
345th 65.1 Points Scored 65.2 344th
357th 83.5 Points Allowed 77.5 316th
275th 34.4 Rebounds 30.2 357th
203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 234th
331st 5.4 3pt Made 4.3 358th
190th 13.4 Assists 9.3 357th
334th 14.2 Turnovers 12.4 239th

