Monday's SWAC slate includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) against the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Rattlers+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Players to Watch

Kintavious Dozier: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jonathan Aku: 4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 345th 65.1 Points Scored 65.2 344th 357th 83.5 Points Allowed 77.5 316th 275th 34.4 Rebounds 30.2 357th 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 234th 331st 5.4 3pt Made 4.3 358th 190th 13.4 Assists 9.3 357th 334th 14.2 Turnovers 12.4 239th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.