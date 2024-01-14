The Liberty Flames (10-4, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-5, 0-0 CUSA), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Information

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 14.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Zach Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 6.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank
176th 75.4 Points Scored 77.6 120th
38th 64.2 Points Allowed 62.4 16th
55th 40 Rebounds 36.7 176th
72nd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th
147th 7.9 3pt Made 10.7 10th
178th 13.5 Assists 17.3 28th
147th 11.4 Turnovers 8.6 8th

